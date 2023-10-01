Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Makes New $402,000 Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 207.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,215,000 after buying an additional 71,462 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $143.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.43 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DRI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $898,491.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,378.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $898,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,382,338 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

