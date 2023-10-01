Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 12,440 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Novartis Trading Down 0.5 %

Novartis stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.24 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.