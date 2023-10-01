Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

USB opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

