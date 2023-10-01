Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Invests $212,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 99 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.4 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,831.83 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,908.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,934.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.