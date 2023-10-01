Legacy Advisors LLC Grows Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Repligen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $159.01 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.64 and a fifty-two week high of $225.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.53.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

