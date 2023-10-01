Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 180,609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 164,096 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after buying an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 17,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Autodesk by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 12,049 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $206.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

