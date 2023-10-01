Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Raised by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $377.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $333.66 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

