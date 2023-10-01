Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Illumina by 43,961.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 294,771 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,267,000 after purchasing an additional 294,102 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 118,493 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 11,184 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Up 3.7 %

ILMN stock opened at $137.28 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.