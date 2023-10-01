Bensler LLC Acquires Shares of 1,988 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

