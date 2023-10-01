4,167 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 178.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,075,000 after purchasing an additional 650,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $135.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day moving average is $138.86. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.21 and a fifty-two week high of $157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

