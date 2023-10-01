Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires 978 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,121 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $10,858,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

