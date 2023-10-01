11,064 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $107.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.28. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.