Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 865.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after buying an additional 511,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after buying an additional 339,922 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,119,000 after buying an additional 282,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $15,731,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLKB opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average is $70.94. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $725,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $725,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,581.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,865. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLKB. Raymond James upgraded Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

