Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Free Report) by 98.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422,231 shares during the quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Bird Global worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bird Global by 234.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Bird Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,819,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 161,051 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in Bird Global by 10.3% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,846,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 266,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bird Global by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 338,299 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bird Global by 448.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,359,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,465 shares during the period.

Get Bird Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Ivan Bitove acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:BRDS opened at $0.59 on Friday. Bird Global Inc has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Bird Global had a negative net margin of 45.28% and a negative return on equity of 793.84%. The firm had revenue of $48.33 million during the quarter.

Bird Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.