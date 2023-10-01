Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 4,724 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. TEGNA comprises approximately 2.2% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of TEGNA worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,584,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,446,000 after buying an additional 320,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,294,000 after buying an additional 257,933 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,496,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,685,000 after buying an additional 7,677,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,888,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,083,000 after buying an additional 892,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,446,000 after buying an additional 424,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.61. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.39 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

