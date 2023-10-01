VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) is Demars Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,242 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.28% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 484,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $723,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 841,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 66,993 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

