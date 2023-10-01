Demars Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

