Demars Financial Group LLC Acquires 225 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for about 2.5% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $54.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.59 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average is $69.05.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

