Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Cut by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.7% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 139,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.6% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.4% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.6 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $120.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.91. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $79.37 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.