Demars Financial Group LLC Buys 521 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 1.2% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 116.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

