Demars Financial Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,648,000 after acquiring an additional 30,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,431,000 after buying an additional 58,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,975,000 after buying an additional 101,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after buying an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,911,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,482 shares of company stock worth $768,152 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $204.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.65. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.12%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

