Demars Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Demars Financial Group LLC lowered its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 51.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In related news, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BWXT opened at $74.98 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $76.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWXT

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.