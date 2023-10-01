Demars Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.7% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 25.5% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 713.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $220.97 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

