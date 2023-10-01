Demars Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,412,000 after purchasing an additional 461,345 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $39,478,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $33,842,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $133.49 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

