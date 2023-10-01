Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 3,508 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VET. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $127,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

VET stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.25. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $25.12.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 41.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0749 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

