Demars Financial Group LLC Has $479,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.62.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $27.42 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

