Qtum (QTUM) One Day Volume Reaches $18.42 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00008531 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $242.74 million and $18.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,686.63 or 0.06209226 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00035435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00026885 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00011912 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

