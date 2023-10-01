Siacoin Reaches Market Cap of $172.56 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $172.56 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,163.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00248433 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.69 or 0.00871356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.00544951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00060554 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00117436 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,227,525,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,204,966,853 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

