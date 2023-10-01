Cosmos (ATOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $42.45 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.30 or 0.00026885 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.68 billion and $42.45 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00035435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00011912 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003080 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 367,230,829 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

