TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Down 18.2% in September

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at TFF Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,065,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Zamaneh Mikhak acquired 120,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,065,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $185,000. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 153.28% and a negative net margin of 3,403.80%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Featured Stories

