Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.95 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,769.43 or 0.06514056 BTC on major exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $1.95 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000947 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC.
About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.
Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.
