Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Strive 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

STXV stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. Strive 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

Strive 1000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th.

Institutional Trading of Strive 1000 Value ETF

Strive 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Strive 1000 Value ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Strive 1000 Value ETF ( NASDAQ:STXV Free Report ) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 17.98% of Strive 1000 Value ETF worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Strive 1000 Value ETF (STXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Value index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit value characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.

