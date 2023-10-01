SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Update

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SilverSun Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNT opened at $3.28 on Friday. SilverSun Technologies has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter.

SilverSun Technologies Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of SilverSun Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

