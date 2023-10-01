Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Decreases By 13.4%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFD opened at $0.51 on Friday. Save Foods has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 1,287.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Save Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Save Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Save Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. Institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. The company's products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

