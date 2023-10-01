TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Up 45.2% in September

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the August 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TC Biopharm Price Performance

Shares of TCBP stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. TC Biopharm has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Biopharm

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm during the second quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm during the second quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TC Biopharm by 45.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 37,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

