Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0320 on Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $363.11 million and $2.54 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,050,173,312 coins and its circulating supply is 11,356,349,833 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,049,566,386 with 11,355,777,853 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03177525 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,431,077.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

