BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Up 29.0% in September

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,300 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the August 31st total of 734,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 338,456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,117,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth $1,216,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth $1,144,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 61.46 and a current ratio of 61.46.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $53.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 468.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

