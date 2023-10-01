Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $167.76 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.59 or 0.00016882 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $167.76 million and approximately $12,065.35 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00021446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,197.83 or 0.99994316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002335 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.58312898 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $8,161.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

