Analyzing i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) & Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) and Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for i3 Verticals and Smart Powerr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 0 2 1 3.33 Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A

i3 Verticals currently has a consensus target price of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.82%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

64.2% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares i3 Verticals and Smart Powerr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -2.46% 9.67% 3.52% Smart Powerr N/A -3.82% -3.06%

Volatility & Risk

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Powerr has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares i3 Verticals and Smart Powerr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $317.86 million 2.22 -$17.10 million ($0.38) -55.63 Smart Powerr N/A N/A -$4.46 million ($0.56) -2.23

Smart Powerr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than i3 Verticals. i3 Verticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Powerr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Smart Powerr on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Smart Powerr

(Get Free Report)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. In addition, the company offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas to generate electricity; and flammable waste gases emitted from industrial production processes, such as blast furnace gas, and coke furnace gas, oil or gas to power gas-fired generators, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate electricity through a steam turbine. Further, it markets its projects to the industrial manufacturers to utilize energy recovery projects in their manufacturing processes, including steel, cement, nonferrous metal, coal, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.