Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the August 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after buying an additional 433,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after buying an additional 2,367,141 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after buying an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average is $106.90. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

