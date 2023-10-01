ICON Market Capitalization Tops $174.70 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $174.70 million and $3.16 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 968,219,395 coins and its circulating supply is 968,219,261 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 968,213,623.9324435 with 968,213,629.2854266 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.17851774 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $3,060,102.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

