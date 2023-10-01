Critical Review: BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) and BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 3.01% 5.15% 2.22% BioRestorative Therapies -13,728.83% -120.47% -114.48%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $20.44 billion 0.62 $709.50 million $1.05 20.51 BioRestorative Therapies $120,000.00 69.66 -$18.50 million N/A N/A

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and BioRestorative Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Volatility and Risk

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 61.44, indicating that its share price is 6,044% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and BioRestorative Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 2 7 1 0 1.90 BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus target price of $30.98, suggesting a potential upside of 43.84%. Given Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats BioRestorative Therapies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. It also develops, manufactures, and distributes various health care products, including polysulfone dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, peritoneal dialysis cyclers, peritoneal dialysis solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, systems for water treatment, and acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, the company develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, vascular care ambulatory surgery center, and physician nephrology and cardiology services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program (brtxDisc) includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product candidate formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy candidate that is in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue. In addition, it provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc.; and a research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York.

