Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.9% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $86.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

