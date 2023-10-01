Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,910 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBM shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

NYSE HBM opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $312.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.25 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

