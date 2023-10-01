Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 556.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 83.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIMX shares. TheStreet downgraded Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $8.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.60 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.94%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

