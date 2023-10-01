Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) is Chicago Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,118 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 3.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Fair Isaac worth $66,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $868.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $870.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $793.06. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $389.83 and a 12 month high of $916.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $7,472,491 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $882.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.