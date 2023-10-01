Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 33,083.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,028,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,581 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $141.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.35.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

