Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

CTRA opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

