Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 15,668 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of VAALCO Energy worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGY. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,232 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 1,486,093 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 192.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,675,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 1,102,447 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 850,673 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.57 million. On average, analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

