Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Enovix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enovix by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 19,854.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.